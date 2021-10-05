On this episode of Dimensions of Diversity, Lloyd Freeman is joined by Rachel Williams to discuss navigating uncomfortable conversations in workplace.

As many U.S. workers begin the slow return to the office, they will have to readjust to numerous aspects of in-office life – including how best to approach and have uncomfortable conversations, including those about race. These conversations are nothing new, but with the events of last summer still permeating everyday life, it's important to give folks a little refresher.

