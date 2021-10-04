ARTICLE

The Labor Law Insider takes on the recharged union optimism and activity in this podcast episode. Moderator Tom Godar is joined by members of Husch Blackwell's Labor Law team, Terry Potter, Tom O'Day, and Rufino Gaytán, to discuss the increase in public support for unions, recent changes in organizing activities by unions, and implications for employers. With the benefit of their more than 100 years of combined experience in labor law, our panel discusses actions employers should take to maintain a direct relationship with their employees as unions attempt to increase their organizing efforts in the workplace.

Join us to listen to the latest episode in our series, "The Biden Administration: Expected Changes at the NLRB." Alternatively, a short summary of the topics covered in the podcast is also available on our website.

