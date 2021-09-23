Every year, the Philadelphia Department of Licenses and Inspection updates contractors and subcontractors on the requirements needed to operate in Philadelphia. While some requirements have been longstanding, workers and contractors should be aware and mindful of what is required of them to be permitted to perform construction and to help keep workers safe. To operate construction services in Philadelphia, one set of rules a contractor must follow is the Contractor Operational requirements. These are codes of conduct for both contractors and subcontractors which require, but are not limited to: a valid license, necessary operating permits, prohibition on selling or transferring licenses and permits, and maintaining demographic information at a job site such as addresses and contact numbers for key personnel and companies.

As of January 1, 2021, contractors and trade licensees must now provide the Department of Licenses and Inspection with the name of each contractor working under the permits. In addition, this information must be provided within 3 days of commencement of work.

It is important for all contractors and subcontractors to have training provided by an Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) approved trainer. This OSHA requirement not only relates to commercial contractors, but also residential contractors who perform home improvements. Delivery persons, design professionals, special inspectors, and those jobsites not permit regulated are excluded from this requirement. For buildings that are more than 3 stories high, 40 feet in height, or with a footprint larger than 10,000 square feet, the job site must be overseen by a site safety manager.

