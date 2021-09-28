Welcome to the very first episode of TLDR, Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz's Employment Law Vlog. Each week, different members of Frankfurt Kurnit's Employment Law Group will bring you quick takes on legal developments affecting your workplace. This week, Tricia Legittino (Department Co-Chair) and Jesse Klinger (Associate) clear up confusion surrounding masking requirements in California and New York.

self

www.fkks.com

This alert provides general coverage of its subject area. We provide it with the understanding that Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz is not engaged herein in rendering legal advice, and shall not be liable for any damages resulting from any error, inaccuracy, or omission. Our attorneys practice law only in jurisdictions in which they are properly authorized to do so. We do not seek to represent clients in other jurisdictions.