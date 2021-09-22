self

Colin Walker and John Aplin, who has served on over 40 boards, discuss how employment law intersects with boards of directors. In this conversation they cover management concerns, how to handle romantic relationships in a board setting, board liability, and when to reach out to your employment lawyer for advice.

Originally published August 10, 2021.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.