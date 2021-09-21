We invite you to review our newly-posted September 2021 California Employment Law Notes, a comprehensive review of the latest and most significant developments in California employment law. The highlights include:
- Ninth Circuit Rejects "Paramour Preference" Liability Arising From Supervisor's Affair With Another Employee
- $3.5 Million Emotional Distress Award Was "Shockingly Disproportionate" To Evidence Of Harm
- Employee Nonsolicitation Clause Does Not Violate Antitrust Law And Is "Pro-Competitive"
- Employer Must Prove Employee Knew Or Should Have Known Of Discriminatory Failure To Hire For Statute Of Limitations Bar To Apply
- Retired Judges May Proceed With Age Discrimination Lawsuit
- Dutch Executive "Publicly Presented" Himself As An Executive Of California Company
- Hirer Of Independent Contractor Is Not Liable For Injuries To Workers
- Meal/Rest Break Premiums Must Include All Forms of Remuneration
- Family Member In-Home Supportive Services Worker Is Ineligible For Unemployment Benefits
- Employee Who Signed Promissory Note To Pay For Losses May Proceed With Class Action Lawsuit
- PAGA Plaintiff's Expert Statistician Should Have Been Permitted To Testify
- Section 998 Settlement Offer Violated Labor Code
- Farm Labor Employers Did Not Fail To Pay Minimum Wage To Discharged Employees
