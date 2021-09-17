self

US attorney Dawn Siler-Nixon from FordHarrison talks to us about how the new US administration is putting a big focus on the rights of LGBTQ+ people at work. According to Executive Orders issued by President Biden: 'Every person should be treated with respect and dignity and should be able to live without fear, no matter who they are or whom they love.' We look at what federal agencies are now required to do and what private employers also need to think about.

Read Dawn's article here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.