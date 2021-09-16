- California AG Rob Bonta issued an inaugural Labor Day Report highlighting ten key worker protections available in California and the California Department of Justice's ("DOJ") efforts to combat illegal employment practices.
- The protected rights discussed in the report include the right to organize and join a union; the right to be properly classified as an employee even if the job title is "contractor"; wage-and-hour rights such as minimum wage, overtime, and paid time off; freedom from sexual harassment; and freedom from employer retaliation for asserting a worker's rights.
- In addition to discussing worker protections, the report describes various actions taken by the DOJ to protect workers over the past year, including recovery of stolen wages and unpaid employment taxes, among other things.
