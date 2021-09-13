ARTICLE

Over the past few years, social and cultural movements have changed the nature and types of complaints that employers receive from employees. In this podcast, Monique Gougisha Doucette and Andre' Caldwell discuss with Jim McGrew the evolution of complaints and the various tools that employers can implement to respond effectively to new allegations of discrimination, including with respect to internal investigations and organizational assessments.

