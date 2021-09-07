ARTICLE

"A GENERAL HOLIDAY FOR THE LABORING CLASSES..."

While the original founder of the holiday is still debated by historians, it is known that the first Labor Day was celebrated in New York City on September 5, 1882 as a way to celebrate and honor those "who from rude nature have delved and carved all the grandeur we behold."

Since its inception, the holiday has been defined by a spirit of community and recreation for the American worker and their families. Labor Day became a celebration of the economic and civic significance of American laborers whose works have raised the nation's standard of living. It is a tribute to all who help push the country towards realizing the American dream.

