ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Seyfarth at Work's recent survey was referenced in a September 2 story from Bloomberg News, "Ire of the 'Vexcluded' Grows as Companies Crack Down on Unvaxxed." According to the survey, more than a third of vaccinated workers reported anger at the transmission risk posed by their unvaccinated peers, while about a quarter of non-inoculated employees said they're upset at the growing restrictions against them. You can read the full article here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.