On the Women, Diversity and Change Podcast, Steve Camac interviews diverse leaders across the legal community exploring the factors that led to their success. The goal of the podcast is to find the strategies and tools to accelerate impactful and long lasting change on these Journeys to Equity.

In this episode, Susan Berson, Managing Partner of Mintz's DC office and Member of their Executive Committee discusses her people-first approach to business, life and DEI initiatives. This wide-ranging discussion covers the drive that comes from immigrant parents, the myth of in-house being less stressful and how to integrate DEI at the heart of your business strategy. Susan outlines thought-provoking and intentional diversity, equity and inclusion strategies that demonstrate how they benefit the whole organization, thereby delivering the ROI on DEI.

Tune in for perspectives on:

How to listen more and lecture less in order to understand the difficulties that historically excluded groups face

Creating a more inclusive environment and a sense of belonging that embraces our differences and offers more opportunities for women and people of color

Listen to the podcast here.

