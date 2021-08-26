As expected, Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker has signed into law each of the four impactful bills detailed in our recently published Alert:

S.B. 672: Signed on August 13, 2021, it amends the Illinois Freedom to Work Act, ushering in a wave of additional requirements for employers' use of restrictive covenants with employees, including increasing the minimum income level required for enforcement, adding express notice to employees, and carving out exceptions for employees terminated or furloughed due to the COVID-19 pandemic;

H.B. 3582: Signed on August 20, 2021, it amends the Victims' Economic Security and Safety Act by providing that victims of violent crimes and their family members are subject to the provisions of the Act;

S.B. 2486: Signed on August 20, 2021, it amends the Personnel Record Review Act by allowing individuals to commence actions within three years after the date of the alleged violation; and

H.B. 121: Signed on August 2, 2021, it amends the Illinois Human Rights Act by prohibiting discrimination based on an employee's work authorization status or refusing to honor work authorizations.

Please contact Dan Canales , Jennifer Long or the Duane Morris attorney with whom you work regularly for more information on how each of the bills may impact your workforce, HR policies, and practices.

Disclaimer: This Alert has been prepared and published for informational purposes only and is not offered, nor should be construed, as legal advice. For more information, please see the firm's full disclaimer.