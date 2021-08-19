On August 13, 2021, the U.S. Department of Labor's Occupational Safety and Health Administration ("OSHA") updated its guidance for COVID-19 precautions in the workplace to match the CDC's new guidance, issued on July 27, 2021. OSHA now recommends that employers consider:
- Providing paid time off to workers for the time it takes to get vaccinated and recover from any side effects
- Encouraging and/or considering mandating vaccination
- Implementing multiple layers of controls in the workplace, such as mask wearing, social distancing, and increased ventilation
- Requiring unvaccinated workers to undergo regular COVID-19 testing in addition to wearing facemasks and physical distancing
- Suggesting or requiring all employees, regardless of vaccination status, to wear a mask in public indoor settings under certain circumstances, such as in areas of substantial or high transmission
- Suggesting or requiring unvaccinated customers, visitors, or guests to wear face coverings in public-facing workplaces, such as retail establishments
- Providing workers with face coverings or surgical masks, as appropriate, unless their work task requires a respirator or other PPE
- Instructing workers who are infected or who have COVID-19
symptoms, regardless of vaccination status, to stay home from work
for at least 10 days
- Fully vaccinated workers who have a known exposure should get tested 3-5 days after exposure and should wear a mask in public indoor settings for 14 days or until they receive a negative test result; most fully vaccinated people with no COVID-19 symptoms do not need to quarantine or be restricted from work following an exposure if they follow the testing and masking recommendation above
- Workers who are not fully vaccinated should be tested immediately and, if negative, tested again in 5-7 days after the last exposure or immediately tested again if symptoms develop during the quarantine period
- Reminding workers to practice good personal hygiene (e.g., wash hands often, cover nose and mouth with a tissue or the inside of your elbow when you cough or sneeze, etc.)
- Performing routine cleaning and disinfection of the workplace
- Documenting and reporting COVID-19 infections and deaths
- Implementing protections from retaliation and setting up an anonymous process for workers to voice concerns about COVID-19 hazards
