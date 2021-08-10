On September 1, 2021, the Firearm Carry Act of 2021 will go into effect, allowing Texans to carry handguns in public without government-issued permits or licenses. With the patchwork of laws across the United States regarding the need (or lack thereof) for permits to possess and carry handguns, employers are facing questions about employees carrying guns into the workplace. In this podcast, Collin Brodrick and Matt Gizzo discuss employer gun policies by contrasting Texas's and New York's respective firearms statutes.

To listen to the podcast, please click here.