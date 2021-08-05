United States:
Dan Schwartz Discusses Vaccination Mandates With Dennis House From WTNH News8
05 August 2021
Shipman & Goodwin LLP
With the rise in the Delta variant of COVID-19, employers are
revisiting the issue of whether to impose mandates for vaccination.
Shipman Partner Daniel Schwartz spoke with Dennis House and
News8 (WTNH-ABC) about the issue.
Click here for the full
interview.
