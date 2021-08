ARTICLE

Your LinkedIn Connections with the authors

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

With the rise in the Delta variant of COVID-19, employers are revisiting the issue of whether to impose mandates for vaccination. Shipman Partner Daniel Schwartz spoke with Dennis House and News8 (WTNH-ABC) about the issue.

Click here for the full interview.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.