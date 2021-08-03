The Department of Labor's Office of Foreign Labor Certification (OFLC) mailing address for its Atlanta National Processing Center (ANPC) will change on August 25, 2021, with the exception of mail associated with the processing of applications requesting permanent labor certification subject to supervised recruitment.

Effective August 25, 2021, any mail, including U.S. Postal Service and other courier mail or parcel delivery packages, sent to ANPC must be submitted to the following new mailing address, according to an OFLC notice: U.S. Department of Labor, Employment and Training Administration, Office of Foreign Labor Certification, 200 Constitution Avenue, NW, Room N-5311, Washington, DC 20210. One exception is mail associated with Supervised Recruitment under 20 CFR 656.21, which must continue to be submitted to: U.S. Department of Labor, Employment and Training Administration, Office of Foreign Labor Certification, Atlanta National Processing Center, Attn: Supervised Recruitment, P.O. Box 56625, Atlanta, GA 30343.

OFLC said employers must provide ANPC's correct new mailing address on the Notice of Filing (NOF) posted when employers file a Form ETA-9089, Application for Permanent Employment Certification. "If the required 10-day posting period for a NOF commences after September 5, 2021, employers must include the new mailing address contained in the notice," OFLC said.

Details:

OFLC notice, https://www.dol.gov/agencies/eta/foreign-labor

Federal Register notice, Employment and Training Administration, July 16, 2021, https://www.govinfo.gov/content/pkg/FR-2021-07-16/pdf/2021-15112.pdf

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.