Since the CDC's release of its revised mask guidance late last week, employers may feel lost in how to approach their policies they put in place within the last year. Can an employer allow vaccinated people to go without masks while requiring unvaccinated people to wear a mask? Can employers inspect an employee's vaccine card? Can they still require employees to wear masks? Can they eliminate their policies regarding masks? Can businesses still require mask wearing for customers? Do employers remain liable if an employee gets COVID after removing the mask mandate? Is paid leave still available if an employee has a COVID exposure?

Employment Law After Hours, your favorite weekly YouTube series discussing the issues keeping HR professionals up at night, released a special episode discussing the specifics of this topic in detail.

