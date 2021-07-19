ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Michael Schmidt joined This Morning with Gordon Deal to discuss what employers and employees can expect when they head back to the office.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Employment and HR from United States

"It Applies To Us?" -- U.S. Employers Surprised By Expansive Job-Posting Requirements In Colorado's New Equal Pay Law Foley & Lardner What is happening out in Colorado? Sitting here in my New York City office, I have in the last few weeks received an unusual uptick in queries about a relatively new Colorado employment law,...

A Revised Post-Coronavirus Return To Work Checklist Cozen O'Connor In light of recent guidance issued by the Center for Disease Control and the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), we have updated our Return to Work Checklist.

Biden To Ban Non-Competes? Seyfarth Shaw LLP The Biden Administration plans to issue an executive order calling on the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to adopt rules to limit the use of noncompete clauses in employment agreements.

Amendments Expanding NYC'S "Ban-the-Box" Law Take Effect On July 29 Davis & Gilbert The New York City Council enacted several amendments to the City's Fair Chance Act (the FCA) on January 10, 2021, which take effect on July 29...

A Return To Normalcy? Check Your Local Rules – An Update On Mask Litigation And Guidelines Morrison & Foerster LLP Nine months ago, we discussed several issues that had been raised by COVID-19 face mask-related litigation. Soon after, COVID-19 infection rates spiked to unprecedented levels.