Join Haynsworth Sinkler Boyd's Perry MacLennan on May 27, from 12-1 PM, for a mid-year employment law update.
Perry will provide a federal and state legislative update covering the most pressing issues for Employers, including:
- COVID-19 Related Guidance
- Minimum Wage
- Paid Family Leave
- Pay Equity
- Labor Relations Policies and Programs
- Immigration
Please click here to view a recording of the webinar.
We invite you to submit any questions via registration or to Brittany Hill.
HSB is an approved SHRM provider and this course will be submitted for SHRM, HRCI and SC CLE credits.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.