Pryor Cashman joins the chorus of celebrations surrounding Disability Pride Month. In 2015, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio declared July as "Disability Pride Month." While the COVID-19 pandemic has postponed the City's annual celebrations, many around the city are finding personal ways to acknowledge the occasion. Numerous cities around the nation have followed suit to honor the anniversary of landmark legislation, the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), which was signed into law on July 26, 1990. According to the ADA National Network:

The Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) became law in 1990. The ADA is a civil rights law that prohibits discrimination against individuals with disabilities in all areas of public life, including jobs, schools, transportation, and all public and private places that are open to the general public. The purpose of the law is to make sure that people with disabilities have the same rights and opportunities as everyone else. The ADA gives civil rights protections to individuals with disabilities similar to those provided to individuals on the basis of race, color, sex, national origin, age, and religion. It guarantees equal opportunity for individuals with disabilities in public accommodations, employment, transportation, state and local government services, and telecommunications. The ADA is divided into five titles (or sections) that relate to different areas of public life. In 2008, the Americans with Disabilities Act Amendments Act (ADAAA) was signed into law and became effective on January 1, 2009. The ADAAA made a number of significant changes to the definition of "disability." The changes in the definition of disability in the ADAAA apply to all titles of the ADA, including Title I (employment practices of private employers with 15 or more employees, state and local governments, employment agencies, labor unions, agents of the employer and joint management labor committees); Title II (programs and activities of state and local government entities); and Title III (private entities that are considered places of public accommodation).

Challenges faced by persons with disabilities persist 31 years after the ADA. Biases and many obstacles to equal access and fair treatment remain at play in many facets of life. We must all continue to actively work toward equity and inclusivity for people with disabilities of all types at all times. Let us continue to learn and grow together.

Learn more through the resources below.

Resources

