ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

On June 28, 2021, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) announced that it is extending the July 19, 2021, deadline to submit and certify 2019 and 2020 EEO-1 Component 1 reports to Monday, August 23, 2021. The EEOC still "encourage[s] eligible employers to file the required EEO-1 Component 1 report(s) as soon as possible." A filing portal, support center, and answers to frequently asked questions (FAQs) can be found on the EEOC's website.

Ogletree Deakins will continue to provide updates concerning these filings as additional information becomes available and will post updates to the firm's Affirmative Action / OFCCP, Government Contractors, and Pay Equity blogs. Important information for employers is also available via the firm's webinar and podcast programs.

Originally published 28 June 2021.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.