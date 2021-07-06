In light of recent guidance issued by the Center for Disease Control and the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), we have updated our Return to Work Checklist.

This checklist is designed to help employers navigate difficult and complex legal issues surrounding COVID-19 vaccines, a protocol for physical return to the worksite, and whether updates are needed for employer-sponsored benefit plans. Because employment policies should be specifically tailored to your business and operational needs, the checklist includes important concepts to keep in mind when preparing a physical return to work plan, critical components and considerations for a vaccine policy and the most recent guidance from the EEOC on how employers should respond to reasonable accommodation requests for vaccine exemption and continued teleworking.

The revised checklist can be found here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.