Return To The Office – Returning To The Basics (Video)
Whether or not a business has returned fully to a physical
workplace, partially with a hybrid arrangement, or has remained
remote, there are a few key areas of focus for a successful return.
In this video, Mintz Employment Member, Jen Rubin, highlights
important issues employers should consider.
Originally published 21 June 2021.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
