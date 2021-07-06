ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

self

Whether or not a business has returned fully to a physical workplace, partially with a hybrid arrangement, or has remained remote, there are a few key areas of focus for a successful return. In this video, Mintz Employment Member, Jen Rubin, highlights important issues employers should consider.

Subscribe To Viewpoints

Originally published 21 June 2021.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.