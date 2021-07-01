Last year, in response to the 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) postponed the deadline for covered employers to file their 2019 EEO-1 reports, resulting in the need for employers to file both their 2019 and 2020 reports in 2021. The EEOC originally set a filing deadline of July 19, 2021, but this week announced that the deadline has been extended to Aug. 23, 2021 . Although the deadline has been extended, the EEOC encourages employers to file their reports as soon as possible.

In extending the deadline, the EEOC recognized the high volume of employer questions the agency has received and asked for patience as its team works through employer requests. The EEOC requested that employers only contact its helpdesk once regarding the same issue and noted that it "will ensure that all filers will be able to file and that no one will be excluded."

As a reminder, employers who are required to submit EEO-1 reports include: