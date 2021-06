ARTICLE

In the June edition of our Third Thursdays podcast series, Ruthie Goodboe discusses Section 8(c) of the National Labor Relations Act (NLRA) in the context of a case recently decided by the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia. The speaker explains the distinctions between permitted and prohibited employer communications.

