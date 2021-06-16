United States:
Navigating Economic Incentives, Legislative Initiatives, And Workplace Issues In The Age Of Social Protest (Podcast)
16 June 2021
Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart
Over the last year, many employers have responded internally and
externally to issues raised by an increasing number of social
justice movements. In this podcast, Randle Pollard and Simone
Francis address the concerns and considerations that may arise when
employers engage in social justice conversations, including the
possible implications for tax incentives and employee
engagement.
