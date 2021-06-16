Over the last year, many employers have responded internally and externally to issues raised by an increasing number of social justice movements. In this podcast, Randle Pollard and Simone Francis address the concerns and considerations that may arise when employers engage in social justice conversations, including the possible implications for tax incentives and employee engagement.

