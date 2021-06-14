ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

self

At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, employers moved quickly to develop and implement remote work-from-home protocols to protect employees. Almost a year since it all began, employers are starting to develop return to work plans. employers that start bringing employees back to the office will be faced with an increased risk of COVID-19-related Employment Practices Liability (EPL) claims.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.