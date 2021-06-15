On May 28, 2021, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission updated its ongoing guidance on COVID-related labor and employment rules, "What You Should Know about COVID-19 and the ADA, the Rehabilitation Act, and Other EEO Laws." The updates provide crucial information for employers working through their return-to-work plans. Here's a summary of the changes:

Employers may require employees to be vaccinated, but should have a process for fielding reasonable accommodations requests. The EEOC confirmed that the federal Equal Employment Opportunity (EEO) laws do not prohibit vaccine mandates, subject to two requirements. First, employers may not require employees with genuine religious objections and disabilities (including pregnancy) to be vaccinated unless they would pose a "direct threat" to the health and safety of others in the workplace or to themselves. This "direct threat" determination requires employers to make an individualized assessment of the employee's ability to safely perform the essential functions of their job. Employers should base their decision on factors such as the duration of the risk, the nature and severity of the risk, the likelihood of occurrence, and the imminence of the potential harm the employee poses. Second, even if the employee does pose a direct threat, employers must consider offering the employee a reasonable accommodation. The EEOC therefore encouraged employers to have a system in place for handling reasonable accommodations requests.

The EEOC's advice to employers will no doubt continue to evolve as vaccinations become more common and, potentially, as the need for vaccinations decreases.