On March 29, 2021, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) announced that it will resume collection of the 2019 and 2020 EEO-1 Component 1 data beginning on Monday, April 26, 2021. As we discussed here, the EEOC previously delayed collection of EEO-1 Component 1, EEO-3 and EEO-5 data due to the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on employers. The EEOC is providing employers with an additional two weeks beyond its traditional 10-week period to provide two years' worth of EEO-1 data. The collection opening dates for all EEO data collections and filing deadlines are captured in the table below:

Data Type Opening Collection Date Filing Deadline 2019 and 2020 EEO-1

Component 1 data April 26, 2021 July 19, 2021 EEO-3 data August 2021 To be announced EEO-4 data October 2021 To be announced EEO-5 data July 2021 To be announced



Generally, employers with at least 100 employees, and federal contractors with 50 or more employees and a federal contract of $50,000 or more must file EEO-1 component 1 data. Component 1 data provides information on the race, ethnicity and gender composition of the workforce by job category during a specified period of time. The EEOC uses the data to analyze employment patterns, such as the employment of women and minorities in companies, industries and regions. The EEOC provides resources to employers regarding filing requirements. Employers should note that the filing deadlines are not scheduled on their typical August and September filing timeline. With regard to EEO-3, EEO-4 and EEO-5 data, precise opening dates and filing deadlines will be announced at a later date on the EEOC home page or the EEOC's new dedicated EEOC data collection website.

