Health Care Beat · Labor Relations Issues for Health Care Employers in the COVID-19 Era

Union negotiation of pandemic-specific terms (e.g. safety protocol, PPE availability, pay incentives), extension of collective bargaining agreements to avoid future negotiations, and general contract enforcement are among the top labor relations issues faced by health care employers during the COVID-19 pandemic. On this episode of Health Care Beat, Tom Posey, partner in Seyfarth's Labor & Employment department and member of the firm's Health Care, Life Sciences & Pharmaceuticals group, joins host Adam Laughton to discuss past, present, and future labor considerations for the health care industry.

