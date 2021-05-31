05.25.2021

Please join our experienced attorneys for an informative and lively discussion on a variety of timely topics, including:

  • Federal Court Decisions and Key Local Developments
  • Taking a Shot – Vaccinations and Employment Issues
  • From Trump to Biden: Shifting Wage and Hour Policies and Enforcement from the U.S. DOL
  • American Rescue Plan Act: What Employers Need to Know
  • The Office: Mandatory Return, Permanent Remote Work, and Hybrid Solutions

