Issue 31: First Quarter 2021 (as of March 2021)

Asia's legal and human resources advisors are often required to function across multiple jurisdictions. Staying on top of employment-related legal developments is important but can be challenging.

To help keep you up to date, Mayer Brown produces the Asia Employment Law: Quarterly Review, an e-publication covering 15 jurisdictions in Asia.

In this thirty-first edition, we flag and comment on employment law developments during the first quarter of 2021 and highlight some of the major legislative, consultative, policy and case law changes to look out for in 2021.

