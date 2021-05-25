LaKeisha M.A. Caton, a Pryor Cashman's Labor + Employment and Litigation Groups member, discussed the highly anticipated return to the workspace for many employees with SHRM, the Society for Human Resource Management.

Many employers are beginning to roll out implementation strategies for a mass return now that local and federal COVID-19 related restrictions lift. According to SHRM, "New York state had restricted the capacity of office spaces to 50 percent, but effective May 15, offices could increase their capacity to 75 percent, said LaKeisha Caton [..]."

In an effort to quell employee fears, many employment leaders have chosen to follow a more gradual approach.

