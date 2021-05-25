On May 20, 2021, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced an acceleration of the "Vacc to Normal" plan. The acceleration takes place as Whitmer reported more Michiganders have received vaccines and the CDC announced revised facemask guidance for vaccinated individuals.

According to the governor's announcement, "[a]s of June 1, capacity limits will lift for outdoor events. Additionally, indoor capacity limits will increase to 50%, allowing indoor social gatherings such as weddings and funerals to move closer to normalcy. As of July 1, the state will no longer limit capacity at indoor or outdoor gatherings."

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services will issue an amended order on Monday, May 24, reflecting these changes. Likewise, the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration (MIOSHA) is expected to issue new emergency workplace rules on May 24.

Additional updates and changes are likely to become available in the coming weeks.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.