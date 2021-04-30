In an unsurprising move, the Department of Labor announced at the end of February that it would delay implementation of a rule relating to tip pools and tip credit that had been promulgated during the waning days of the Trump Administration. That rule, which we wrote about here, would have allowed employers to include more employees in tip pools and to apply tip credits to a wider range of non-tipped time worked. Originally scheduled to go into effect on March 1, the rule now has an effective date of April 30. However, the Biden Administration may modify or rescind the rule prior to that date. Watch this space for further updates.

Originally Published 16 March 2021

