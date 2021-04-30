Shearman Women hosted a webinar on gender pay equity. The panelists discussed the importance of pay equity, how we prevent unequal pay, and insightful data around the gender pay gap.
Moderator
- Sarah McLean, Partner - Shearman & Sterling
Speakers
- Megan Blankemeyer, Director - Ferguson Partners
- Karen Galivan, Partner - RSM US LLP
- Geeta Sankappanavar, CEO - Akira Impact
