Shearman Women hosted a webinar on gender pay equity. The panelists discussed the importance of pay equity, how we prevent unequal pay, and insightful data around the gender pay gap.

Moderator

  • Sarah McLean, Partner - Shearman & Sterling

Speakers

  • Megan Blankemeyer, Director - Ferguson Partners
  • Karen Galivan, Partner - RSM US LLP
  • Geeta Sankappanavar, CEO - Akira Impact

1063482a.jpg

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.