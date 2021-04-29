Governor Charlie Baker announced on Tuesday, April 27 that as of April 30 masks will no longer be required in outdoor settings. Social distancing, however, must still be maintained.

Effective Monday, May 10, large indoor and outdoor venues will be allowed to increase capacity to 25%. Effective May 29, various other venues such as bars and street festivals, will also be allowed to increase capacity. Face covering will still be required in indoor public places.

The CDC has also proclaimed that those fully vaccinated may remove their masks at small outdoor gatherings.

For more information go to mass.gov/reopening and the CDC's website.

