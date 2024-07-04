ARTICLE
4 July 2024

Are You In Compliance With The New FLSA Salary Threshold?

BB
Bass, Berry & Sims

Contributor

Bass, Berry & Sims logo
Bass, Berry & Sims is a national law firm with nearly 350 attorneys dedicated to delivering exceptional service to numerous publicly traded companies and Fortune 500 businesses in significant litigation and investigations, complex business transactions, and international regulatory matters. For more than 100 years, our people have served as true partners to clients, working seamlessly across substantive practice disciplines, industries and geographies to deliver highly-effective legal advice and innovative, business-focused solutions. For more information, visit www.bassberry.com.
Explore
We previously posted here regarding a July 1, 2024, increase in the salary threshold for overtime exemptions under the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA).
United States Employment and HR
Photo of Mary Leigh Pirtle
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

We previously posted here regarding a July 1, 2024, increase in the salary threshold for overtime exemptions under the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA). Despite multiple legal challenges to the Department of Labor's 2024 Rule, most of which remain pending, the 2024 Rule is now in effect for all private employers.

As a reminder, beginning today:

  1. Employees who are classified as exempt from the FLSA overtime rules under the "white collar" exemptions (executive, administrative or professional) must be paid a salary of at least $844 per week ($43,888) – up from the previous threshold of $684 per week.
  2. Employees who are classified as exempt from the FLSA overtime rules under the "highly compensated" exemption must be paid total compensation of $132,964 per year – up from the previous threshold of $107,432.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Mary Leigh Pirtle
Mary Leigh Pirtle
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More