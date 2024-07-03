DOL Shifts Wage Data Source For Occupations

As of July 1, 2024, the Foreign Labor Certification (FLC) Data Center website (FLCDataCenter.com) will be discontinued and will not be available for providing prevailing wage data for occupations. Prevailing wage information is required for permanent and temporary foreign labor certification processes as well as for various non-immigrant temporary work visas such as H-1B, H-1B1 and E-3.

The new source for the wage data will now be available at the Foreign Labor Application Gateway (FLAG) website (Home | Flag.dol.gov) under the "Wage Data" tab. As with the FLC Data center, requestors will need to enter the relevant information for the occupation for the information at the FLAG website. Although the data provided in the FLAG website is the same, the new site appears more user-friendly than the FLC Data Center, and transitioning to the new website will enable stakeholders to access the necessary wage information to ensure compliance with the Department of Labor requirements.