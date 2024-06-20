An award of stock, typically with no or nominal cost to the recipient, that is both non‑transferable and subject to a substantial risk of forfeiture. Applicable restrictions typically lapse over a period of three to five years. Dividends can be deferred until restrictions lapse. May be granted to employees or non-employees. Restricted stock is generally not subject to Code Section 409A rules.

Normally, the recipient is taxed when the restrictions lapse – i.e., earlier of when the stock becomes transferable or is no longer subject to forfeiture. However, the recipient may elect to pay taxes on the value of the shares when awarded, so any post‑grant appreciation can be taxed as a capital gain when stock is sold (an "83(b) election"). The company may take a deduction when the recipient recognizes ordinary income (if any). Different tax rules apply to related dividends.

Provides opportunity to delay taxation, plus flexibility for taxation at grant, if desired. Shares immediately owned by recipient (but subject to forfeiture), so sense of ownership may be stronger than with other devices, especially if there are voting and/or dividend rights. Potential for forfeiture (if recipient leaves before restrictions lapse) can significantly aid retention. Requires no personal investment.