2024 Midyear State And Local Minimum Wage Increases

Several state and local minimum wage rates will soon increase, beginning on July 1, 2024. This article provides the state and major locality minimum wage increases for mid-2024 only, along with related changes in the minimum cash wage for tipped employees where applicable. The new rates are in bold text.

Nevada's state minimum wage rate will increase to $12.00 per hour, regardless of whether an employer offers qualified health benefits as under prior law.

Minimum wage rates vary by employer size in Chicago, Illinois; Montgomery County, Maryland; and in Minneapolis and Saint Paul, Minnesota.

NOTE: Jurisdictions that will not have—or have not announced—upcoming midyear increases in their minimum wage rates are not included below. This list includes the major localities with minimum wage rates that will increase in mid-2024. It is not exhaustive of all localities nationwide that have a minimum wage rate that may differ from the federal or state rate. Additionally, if a jurisdiction's minimum cash wage for tipped workers is changing in mid-2024, it is included in the list below.

MID-2024 MINIMUM WAGE INCREASES (State and Major Locality)

*All the increases shown below will be effective on JULY 1, 2024, unless noted otherwise.

CALIFORNIA

Berkeley

$18.07 to $18.67

Emeryville

$18.67 to $19.36

Los Angeles (City)

$16.78 to $17.28

Los Angeles County (unincorporated areas)

$16.90 to $17.27

Malibu

$16.90 to $17.27

Pasadena

$16.93 to $17.50

San Francisco

$18.07 to $18.67

Santa Monica

$16.90 to $17.27

DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA

$17.00 to $17.50

$8.00 to $10.00 – TIPPED WORKERS

FLORIDA

$12.00 to $13.00 (effective September 30, 2024)

(effective September 30, 2024) $8.98 to $9.98 (effective September 30, 2024) – TIPPED WORKERS

ILLINOIS

Chicago

Employers with 21 or more total employees:

$15.80 to $16.20

$9.48 to $11.02 – TIPPED WORKERS

Employers with 4–20 total employees:

$15.00 to $16.20

$9.00 to $11.02 – TIPPED WORKERS

NOTE: Chicago's minimum wage rate will be the same for all covered employers with four or more employees as of July 1, 2024. Additionally, Chicago's minimum cash wage for tipped employees is set to increase in accordance with the incremental decreases in the maximum tip credit under the 2023 Chicago Fair Wage ordinance, beginning July 1, 2024, until it matches the full standard minimum wage, beginning July 1, 2028.

Cook County

$14.00 to $14.05

MARYLAND

Montgomery County

Employers with 51 or more employees: $16.70 to $17.15

Employers with 11–50 employees: $15.00 to $15.50

Employers with 10 or fewer employees: $14.50 – No change on July 1, 2024

MINNESOTA

Minneapolis

Large Employers (101 or more total employees): $15.57 – No change on July 1, 2024

Small Employers (100 or fewer total employees): $14.50 to $15.57

Saint Paul

Macro Businesses (10,001 or more total employees): $15.57 – No change on July 1, 2024

Large Businesses (101–10,000 total employees): $15.00 to $15.57

Small Businesses (6–100 total employees): $13.00 to $14.00

Micro Businesses (5 or fewer employees): $11.50 to $12.25

NEVADA

Employers offering qualified health insurance benefits: $10.25 to $12.00

Employers that do not offer qualified health insurance benefits: $11.25 to $12.00

OREGON

Standard Statewide Rate: $14.20 to $14.70

Portland Metro Employers (i.e., employers located within the "urban growth boundary of a metropolitan service district"): $15.45 to $15.95

Employers in Nonurban Counties (as defined by the law): $13.20 to $13.70

