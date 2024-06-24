Most California employers must adhere to both federal and state minimum wage laws. Recent developments at the state and local level have ushered in new changes to California minimum wage laws. At the state level, California raised the minimum wage to $16.00, subject to certain industry- and locality-specific requirements. This new minimum wage—which applies to most California employers—took effect on January 1, 2024.

California also imposed two new industry-specific minimum wage requirements this year. A new minimum wage requirement for the fast food industry took effecton April 1, 2024. Another minimum wage requirement for healthcare workers takes effect July 1, 2024.

Local entities such as cities and counties can establish higher minimum wage rates within their jurisdictions. When conflicting requirements arise, employers must follow the stricter standard, which is usually the standard that most benefits employees. Many localities follow California's practice of adjusting their minimum wage at the start of the year, however, the following localities will raise their minimum wage on July 1, 2024:

Locality Current Minimum Wage New

Minimum Wage Alameda $16.52 $17.00 Berkeley $18.07 $18.67 Emeryville $18.67 $19.36 Fremont $16.80 $17.30 City of Los Angeles $16.78 $17.28 County of Los Angeles (unincorporated areas only) $16.90 $17.27 Malibu $16.90 $17.27 Milpitas $17.20 $17.70 Pasadena $16.93 $17.50 San Francisco $18.07 $18.67 Santa Monica $16.90 $17.27 West Hollywood $19.08 $19.61



Do you have any questions about California minimum wage compliance or related issues? Contact a Jackson Lewis attorney to discuss.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.