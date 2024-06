Our inaugural "Brewing Business Success" webinar held on May 22, 2024. In this 30-minute caffeinated conversation attorney Mike Schauer explores the implications of the recent Federal Trade ...

Schneider Smeltz Spieth Bell LLP is a full-service law firm with experience dating back to 1867. We focus on delivering excellent client service by providing forward-thinking, creative solutions to complex legal problems. The firm’s primary practice areas include business law, real estate, litigation, family law, taxation, and trusts and estate.

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Our inaugural "Brewing Business Success" webinar held on May 22, 2024. In this 30-minute caffeinated conversation attorney Mike Schauer explores the implications of the recent Federal Trade Commission's ban on non-competes and the Department of Labor's updates to overtime rules.

self

Video Link

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.