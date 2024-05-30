IRS Releases Increased HSA Limits For 2025

Seyfarth Synopsis: The IRS has announced increases to key limits for certain health and welfare benefit programs, including HSA contributions for 2025.

The IRS recently released 2025 cost-of-living adjustments applicable to dollar limitations for certain employer-sponsored health and welfare plans in Rev. Proc. 2024-25.

The changes in the 2025 cost-of-living adjustments for employer-sponsored health and welfare plans that were announced in Rev. Proc. 2024-25 are summarized in the table below:

Employers who sponsor health and welfare plans should take advantage of the new increased limits by making adjustments to plan administrative/operational procedures.

