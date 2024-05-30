ARTICLE
30 May 2024

IRS Releases Increased HSA Limits For 2025

SS
Seyfarth Shaw LLP

Contributor

Seyfarth Shaw LLP logo
The IRS has announced increases to key limits for certain health and welfare benefit programs, including HSA contributions for 2025.
United States Employment and HR
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Seyfarth Synopsis: The IRS has announced increases to key limits for certain health and welfare benefit programs, including HSA contributions for 2025.

The IRS recently released 2025 cost-of-living adjustments applicable to dollar limitations for certain employer-sponsored health and welfare plans in Rev. Proc. 2024-25.

The changes in the 2025 cost-of-living adjustments for employer-sponsored health and welfare plans that were announced in Rev. Proc. 2024-25 are summarized in the table below:

1472216a.jpg

Employers who sponsor health and welfare plans should take advantage of the new increased limits by making adjustments to plan administrative/operational procedures.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Mary E. Kennedy
