28 May 2024

AI In The Workplace: Navigating Compliance Considerations And Planning For The Future (Video)

Michelle Capezza, Corbin Carter and Evan Piercey do a deep dive into AI's impact on today's employment landscape and have a conversation about how AI is set to shape the workplace. In this session we explored:

  • Recent developments in AI-related laws
  • The current state of laws regarding AI decision-making tools in the workplace
  • How to avoid employment discrimination when using AI decision-making tools
  • The EEOC's Enforcement Agenda concerning AI decision-making tools
  • New York City Local Law 144 – a potential framework for regulation
  • Emerging case law
  • AI in the employee benefits context
  • Best practices for integrating AI into your workplace

