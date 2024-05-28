AI In The Workplace: Navigating Compliance Considerations And Planning For The Future (Video)

Michelle Capezza, Corbin Carter and Evan Piercey do a deep dive into AI's impact on today's employment landscape and have a conversation about how AI is set to shape the workplace. In this session we explored:
- Recent developments in AI-related laws
- The current state of laws regarding AI decision-making tools in the workplace
- How to avoid employment discrimination when using AI decision-making tools
- The EEOC's Enforcement Agenda concerning AI decision-making tools
- New York City Local Law 144 – a potential framework for regulation
- Emerging case law
- AI in the employee benefits context
- Best practices for integrating AI into your workplace
