Large ACA Affordability Decrease For 2024

To avoid an employer shared responsibility payment, the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act ("ACA") requires applicable large employers to, among other things...

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Click here to download a pdf version of this newsletter.

To avoid an employer shared responsibility payment, the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act (“ACA”) requires applicable large employers to, among other things, offer full-time employees and their dependents affordable health plan coverage that provides minimum value. Applicable large employers are generally those with 50 or more full-time (including equivalent) employees during the prior calendar year.

For coverage to be affordable, an employee's required contribution for the lowest cost, self-only coverage option that provides minimum value must be less than a certain percentage of the employee's household income. For 2024, that percentage decreases to 8.39% (from 9.12% in 2023). This is the largest decrease since the ACA was enacted and may require employers to lower their employees' share of premiums.

The IRS offers three optional safe harbor methods for determining whether the offered coverage is “affordable” because most employers do not know their employees' household incomes: the Form W-2, Rate of Pay and Federal Poverty Line safe harbors. The 2024 percentage (8.39%) will be used when applying the safe harbors.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.