All Things ERISA...and More. Episode 3 Of Tax Tete-a-Tete (Podcast)

Carter Ledyard & Milburn is a New York-based law firm with a strong focus on litigation, corporate transactions, real estate, and trusts and estates. We have a ratio of partners to associates of about one to one, and provide personal, partner-level attention to all clients and matters, large and small. This forms part of our Partners for Your Business® commitment, together with the focus we place on providing counseling to help advance the business interests of our clients.

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Welcome to Season 2, Episode 3 of Tax Tete-a-Tete! Learn from the experts: Host Melinda Fellner, partner and Chair of Carter Ledyard's Tax Department, is joined by Charles Bruder, Co-Chair of the Norris McLaughlin's Executive Compensation & Employee Benefits Group. They continue their discussion on all things ERISA and dive into incentive stock options.

Stay tuned for more discussions with Melinda and Charles!

self

Originally published April 30 2024

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.