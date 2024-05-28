All Things ERISA...And More. Episode 4 Of Tax Tete-A-Tete (Podcast)

Carter Ledyard & Milburn LLP's Tax podcast, hosted by Tax Department Chair Melinda Fellner, brings listeners head-to-head tax discussions with some of the brightest minds in the industry.

Season 2: Tax Tête-à-tête

Welcome to season 2 of tax tête-à-tête!

Talking Tax and ERISA! Charles Bruder, Co-Chair of Norris McLaughlin's Executive Compensation & Employee Benefits Group, joins our host, Melinda Fellner, partner and Chair of Carter Ledyard's Tax Department, to discuss a series of questions and issues affecting today's companies under the tax code and executive compensation, ERISA and other considerations.

