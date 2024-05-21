All Things ERISA...and More. Episode 3 (Podcast)

Carter Ledyard & Milburn is a New York-based law firm with a strong focus on litigation, corporate transactions, real estate, and trusts and estates. We have a ratio of partners to associates of about one to one, and provide personal, partner-level attention to all clients and matters, large and small. This forms part of our Partners for Your Business® commitment, together with the focus we place on providing counseling to help advance the business interests of our clients.
Carter Ledyard & Milburn LLP's Tax podcast, hosted by
Tax Department Chair Melinda Fellner, brings listeners head-to-head
tax discussions with some of the brightest minds in the
industry.
Season 2: Tax
Tête-à-tête
Welcome to season 2 of tax tête-à-tête!
Talking Tax and ERISA! Charles Bruder, Co-Chair of Norris
McLaughlin's Executive Compensation & Employee Benefits
Group, joins our host, Melinda Fellner, partner and Chair of Carter
Ledyard's Tax Department, to discuss a series of
questions and issues affecting today's companies under the tax
code and executive compensation, ERISA and other
considerations.
